4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $474,900

Newly renovated from the inside out! Step into this three level home that sits in the heart of the city, five minutes to downtown Richmond! The home features hardwood floors with decorative columns giving the home a modern but cozy look. The kitchen will blow you away with the gold cabinet handles and gold and silver backsplash. The island compliments the kitchen perfectly with it's quartz countertops. Don't miss the wet bar beside the aesthetically pleasing brick wall. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a full bath, walk out deck and walk in closet! And count it a plus to have the laundry room on the same level as the bedrooms. On the third level, you have an open area which can be a game room or man/woman cave! Keep walking past this open area and you will see another space which is the current owner's office! Make it into another bedroom or a toy room! Outside there is a two car garage with a mini split HVAC system and a 575 SF storage space above it. There is also more storage space in the basement AND on the third floor. All kitchen appliances PLUS washer, dryer, wine fridge and mini fridge convey.