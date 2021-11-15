4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $499,000

Beautifully constructed in 2015, and bursting with craftsman details, 616 N. 31st combines modern sensibilities with Church Hill charm, and boasts a great floor plan with over 2700 sq. ft. across 3 stories, lots of storage, a cozy outdoor oasis and off-street parking. All throughout, this house is warmed by acacia hardwoods, and lovely mouldings and transoms that give this home great character. Plus, matched with the great functionality of its open kitchen/great room, and an amazing 3rd floor suite, this house is a flexible fit for all families. The kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, a breakfast bar, plus an additional bar area w/ wine rack and beverage fridge. Open up the double doors to your private garden and find a custom covered patio with cove lighting and surround sound in this outdoor living room! On the 2nd floor, the primary suite includes a ensuite bath with sleek fixtures and an oversized rain shower. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry room complete this floor. Don’t miss the third floor with its bright, private suite, and access to a walk-in attic. Just minutes from RVA’s best restaurants, wonderful parks and great local festivals.