4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $525,000

Beautiful brick colonial that is extremely welcoming & situated on a private picturesque lot. Enjoy resort- like living! Large living room with fireplace opens to a nice size dining room. Spacious family room with brick fireplace is flanked by custom built-ins. Generously sized eat-in kitchen with ample countertop space and cabinets as well as large pantry, opens to a fabulous screened- in porch that overlooks the incredible back deck. The second level feels roomy and airy and has 4 bedrooms, all with great closet space, one of which is a primary en suite. Wonderfully finished, walk-out basement offers storage space galore, a brick fireplace, wet bar, custom shelving and a full bath. The backyard is a private oasis with its 20x40 pool, terraced yard, lovely deck, and is perfect for gatherings both large and small! Many details can be found, chair rail, crown moulding, wood floors throughout, plush wall to wall in basement, 3 full baths, 1 car garage, ample storage. This home has much charm and allows natural light in every room. Easy access to James River, 288, shopping and dining. Traylor Estates offers membership to riverfront park on the James to those who would like to use it.