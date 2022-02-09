4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $525,000

Home is being totally renovated ! 4 BR 2.5 baths with 2 car Detached garage. Beautiful hardwood and porcelain floors through out. 9ft plus Coffered and trey ceilings. Custom cabinets with large lsland. Wood and gas fireplaces. Gorgeous Country Style front porch! Dual fuel heating and central air. Hardi siding with new thermal windows. Crown molding and exquisite trim through out! Very quiet block. Too many extras to list everything. Call for details.