4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $575,000

This gorgeous house in the Fan is a wonderful blend of historic details and modern amenities. The home's beautiful exterior and inviting front porch greet you from the street, while the soaring 9'11" ceilings, lovely architectural details and moldings, original hardwood floors and six original fireplaces all draw you inside. The formal living and dining rooms flow back through the house to the new, updated kitchen and family room complete with large center island with seating for four. The second floor includes four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, as well as a back balcony for additional outdoor living space. Two off-street parking spaces are located off of the alley in the back.