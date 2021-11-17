FULLY RENOVATED FAN STYLE 3 STORY TOWNHOME. Everything is NEW OR NEWER. The current owner acquired the property about a decade ago. It was taken down to the studs to update electrical and plumbing. This year the home has undergone a COMPLETE RESTORATION. No detail has been overlooked. ALL NEW THERMAL WINDOWS. Brick Exterior Freshly Painted. Original Heart Pine Floors have been beautifully restored and new wood flooring added in kitchen and family room. Kitchen has all new custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, Huge Island with quartz waterfalls on both sides, stainless appliances, and a brand new farm sink. All of the bathrooms are completely brand new from top to bottom. Every light fixture in the house has been replaced with a contemporary flare. Outside you will be delighted with the new privacy fence in the back yard. There is alley access to your private parking and 1.5 Car Garage. Enjoy close proximity to Patrick Henry Charter School of Science and Arts, VCU Medical Center and the James River Park System with all of its wonderful outdoor amenities for hiking, biking, Kayaking, Rafting. Wait there is more! The entrance to Forest Hill Park is a block down 33rd St.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
It has never been more expensive to be a renter in Richmond.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
16 Virginians guilty of soliciting sex from young women through online prostitution ads placed by Chesterfield police
Sixteen Virginians have been found guilty of soliciting sex in an online sting operation in March that involved the defendants responding to i…
Richmond-area retailers fear global supply-chain issues causing shortages and could impact holiday sales
Kate Stottlemyer is worried about disappointing customers this holiday season. And she is not alone.