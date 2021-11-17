4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $599,900

FULLY RENOVATED FAN STYLE 3 STORY TOWNHOME. Everything is NEW OR NEWER. The current owner acquired the property about a decade ago. It was taken down to the studs to update electrical and plumbing. This year the home has undergone a COMPLETE RESTORATION. No detail has been overlooked. ALL NEW THERMAL WINDOWS. Brick Exterior Freshly Painted. Original Heart Pine Floors have been beautifully restored and new wood flooring added in kitchen and family room. Kitchen has all new custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, Huge Island with quartz waterfalls on both sides, stainless appliances, and a brand new farm sink. All of the bathrooms are completely brand new from top to bottom. Every light fixture in the house has been replaced with a contemporary flare. Outside you will be delighted with the new privacy fence in the back yard. There is alley access to your private parking and 1.5 Car Garage. Enjoy close proximity to Patrick Henry Charter School of Science and Arts, VCU Medical Center and the James River Park System with all of its wonderful outdoor amenities for hiking, biking, Kayaking, Rafting. Wait there is more! The entrance to Forest Hill Park is a block down 33rd St.