4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $850,000

Rare opportunity to own one of the few homes on this extra wide block of W Franklin St in Richmond's near west end - and this one is spectacular! Built in 1936 this brick & slate Tudor has been lovingly renovated and refreshed both inside and out by its current owners. The curb appeal will leave you love-struck with its crisp landscaping, sharp angled roof lines, triple windows and timber frame detailing over the arched front door. Step inside to find that much of the original design and detail remains intact with beautiful wood trim throughout, 10 panel doors, arched door casings, and hardwood floors. Room Features include; Foyer w/beautiful curved staircase with iron balusters. Large Living and Dining rooms for entertaining. Kitchen w/Bosch appliances, granite tops, tile backsplash & pantry. Sunroom w/original restored slate floors. Primary BR w/fireplace and ensuite bath. 2 additional BR's connected w/a full bath. 3rd floor BR w/original pine floors perfect for office/flex space. Full finished basement w/wet bar. Rear multilevel deck. 2 car Garage w/alley access. 1 of only 2 extra deep private lots on this block with mature plantings & irrigation. Don't miss the "Secret Garden"!