In a setting reminiscent of a French country hillside, this stucco villa features terraces, patios, Juliette balcony, & French doors overlooking picturesque views of the salt water pool, fountains, surrounding gardens and conveniently located across the street from The Country Club of Virginia - Westhampton. Built in 1925, the double arched entry with glass french doors opens to the foyer with 5 arches with extensive mill work, high ceilings all connecting to adjacent living spaces creating the perfect flow for entertaining. The great room features expansive picture windows with built-in cabinets on either side, an oversized custom hand carved mantle with marble surrounds, gas fireplace flanked by double arched doors to the side terrace. There is exceptional detail in every room. The gourmet eat in kitchen has gas cooking, granite counters, custom cabinetry & wine refrigerator. Adjacent outdoor dining on the deck captures the expansive backyard & views from above. On the 2nd level, the 3rd & 4th bedrooms were combined to create the primary suite with a dressing room, huge closet, and built in cabinetry. The walk-up attic has high ceilings and hardwood floors, perfect for expanding.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $998,500
