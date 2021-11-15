4 Bedroom Home in Ruther Glen - $569,995

Land abounds at this fantastic property in Caroline. Sitting on 27.47 acres, this house is ideal for those looking for privacy but with the convenience of being just 10 miles away from dining. Spaciously appointed at 3,795 square feet, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2+ car garage, and a 30x50 workshop. Built in 2013, 28074 Sunshine Rd has a partially open concept living space with a family room that flows to the extra-large kitchen, eat-in dining room, and then to the formal living room, or to the sunroom. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to cook, with a spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, and 4 workspaces including a large island. There are four large bedrooms on the first floor, including a primary bedroom with an enormous walk-in closet (6x14) and an ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, you will find a huge bonus room, as well as a 5th bedroom/office and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. Outside, the options for property use are boundless. There is a 30x50 workshop with an attached lean-to that has 200 amp service and a welding plug. The 32x24 detached garage runs alongside the house and is connected by the concrete patio.