4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $524,990

The Yorktown's main floor offers an expansive entertaining space at the back of the home: the great room with optional fireplace, dining room overlooking the backyard, and the kitchen with a large center island.. The 3-car garage leads to a convenient mudroom with walk-in closet and optional keydrop, a powder room and a private study. On the second floor, there's an immense loft surrounded by three bedrooms, a shared bath, a laundry room and an owner's suite with its own bath and spacious walk-in closet. Options include a sunroom, covered patio, finished basement, bonus bedrooms and deluxe bath.