4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $524,990

You asked; we listened.. You said you wanted a home that was open, but still functional; beautiful, but practical and most importantly affordable. With our newest floorplan, the Powell, you can make the first floor what you want it to be, with an open flex space that can become a library, a huge island and even the option to add a covered porch. The second floor has an owner's suite with two huge closets. And if four bedrooms aren't enough, you can add an additional bedroom and bath to the finished lower level. The Powell comes in a variety of beautiful facades, all featuring a covered entry. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.