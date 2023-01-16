The Yorktown's main floor offers an expansive entertaining space at the back of the home: the great room with optional fireplace, dining room overlooking the backyard, and the kitchen with a large center island.. The 3-car garage leads to a convenient mudroom with walk-in closet and optional keydrop, a powder room and a private study. On the second floor, there's an immense loft surrounded by three bedrooms, a shared bath, a laundry room and an owner's suite with its own bath and spacious walk-in closet. Options include a sunroom, covered patio, finished basement, bonus bedrooms and deluxe bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $525,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
He accuses her boyfriend of abusively punishing their son; she accuses Morrissey of serial infidelity during their marriage.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers.
What has long been an area focused on daytime commuters and business lunches is growing in a new direction.
If Democrat Aaron Rouse's lead over Republican Kevin Adams holds, Democrats' edge in the chamber will become 22-18.
Matt Hutchings, PJ Adams take on new career opportunities; Trojans, Eagles begin coaching search.
The next drawing, with a prize of $1.35 billion, is Friday.
Saying they were “appalled to see his character and integrity severely impugned” by the lawsuit of a former Virginia Tech women’s soccer playe…
A Chesterfield County man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash in which the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and in…
A man was fatally shot in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Thursday night.