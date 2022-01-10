4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $532,990

The Preston plan greets guests with an inviting covered porch, and continues to impress with a formal dining room, spacious great room and well-appointed kitchen featuring a center island, walk-in pantry and nook.. A mudroom, powder room and private study round out the main floor. Upstairs, discover a central laundry, a large loft, three secondary bedrooms with a shared bath and an elegant owner's suite boasting an attached bath and expansive walk-in closet. Personalize this plan with a variety of exciting options, including a gourmet kitchen, sunroom, extra bedroom, covered patio and fully finished basement!