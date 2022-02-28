4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $536,990

The Roanoke single-family home is ready to impress.. The grand foyer was designed with an emphasis on space and light. Flex space serves any purpose, as an office, a media room and more. The stunning family room flows effortlessly to the gourmet kitchen with a large island and the dining room. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space, while your luxury owner's suite is highlighted by two massive walk-in closets and a double vanity. Add more space by finishing the basement. Discover all The Roanoke has to offer. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.