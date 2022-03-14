The Roanoke single-family home is ready to impress.. The grand foyer was designed with an emphasis on space and light. Flex space serves any purpose, as an office, a media room and more. The stunning family room flows effortlessly to the gourmet kitchen with a large island and the dining room. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space, while your luxury owner's suite is highlighted by two massive walk-in closets and a double vanity. Add more space by finishing the basement. Discover all The Roanoke has to offer. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $541,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
'I'm humiliated from being beaten': Video shows chaotic scene as RPD officer confronts Richmond woman
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
"Students of all political persuasions hold back...from saying what we really think," Camp wrote in the newspaper.
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations tha…
School superintendents across Virginia on Thursday criticized recent efforts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to target “divisive conce…
Richmond woman injured in confrontation with police at Family Dollar files formal complaint against officer with Internal Affairs
Surrounded by supporters on Wednesday, Alecia Nelson stood quietly in tears just before she walked inside the Richmond Police Department’s 3rd…
Find out if case counts are still rising, which parts of the state are the most vaccinated, how hospital capacity compares across the state and more with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”