The Preston plan greets guests with an inviting covered porch, and continues to impress with a formal dining room, spacious great room and well-appointed kitchen featuring a center island, walk-in pantry and nook.. A mudroom, powder room and private study round out the main floor. Upstairs, discover a central laundry, a large loft, three secondary bedrooms with a shared bath and an elegant owner's suite boasting an attached bath and expansive walk-in closet. Personalize this plan with a variety of exciting options, including a gourmet kitchen, sunroom, extra bedroom, covered patio and fully finished basement!
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $543,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Basic aid figures did not reflect a provision to hold localities harmless from the elimination of state's portion of the sales tax on groceries.
Jalen Hurts, Steph Curry and Michael Vick have all taken in UVa basketball games this season.
A former volleyball coach was sentenced to a suspended prison term Thursday after pleading guilty to engaging in a sexual relationship in 2021…
If you’ve walked the shoreline in Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks lately, you’ve likely come across a monster jellyfish or two. Known as mus…
State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, is banned from visiting the Henrico County Jail for three months after an incident in which Sheriff Alis…