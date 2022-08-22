The Seneca single-family home exudes style and substance.. Beyond the foyer, the versatile flex area sets the tone as a library, office or guest suite. Serve dinner in the functional dining room, or the gourmet kitchen and dining space, which flow effortlessly into the wide open family room. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms each include a walk-in closet, and one features its own full bath. Another full bath and a loft provide comfort for friends and guests. Your luxury owner's suite features two walk-in closets and a dual vanity. You'll love The Seneca. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $668,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious individual recently spotted in Richmond’s Fan District.
A 19-year-old Henrico County man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison last week in the shooting death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found partially propped up against the back door of an apartment where they were temporarily staying. Whether the shooting was intentional or accidental was never resolved.
A counselor for the state’s largest public school system kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest in Chesterfield on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
A man who police believe took his own life by jumping from the state Route 10 bridge into the Appomattox River in Hopewell was a U.S. Army captain based at Fort Lee, a base spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
Powhatan County High School’s band director and performing arts coordinator now faces nine sex-related charges involving five underage teens t…
UPDATE: Naval officer charged in slaying of pregnant Hampton woman whose remains were found in Hanover
A U.S. Navy lieutenant based in Tidewater has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Hampton woman whose remains wer…
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras on social media said that George Wythe High School Principal Riddick T. Parker Jr. has died.
Tuesday night’s Hanover County School Board meeting regarding a proposed transgender policy quickly became tense as the third speaker was ushe…
Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her friend, Natalie Rainer is beginning to recover.