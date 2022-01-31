4 Bedroom Home in Toano - $409,990

The Allegheny single-family home allow today's families to easily spend time together or spread out.. The convenient family entry off the 2-car garage controls clutter. The inviting family room opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen, so entertaining is easy. Extend the living space outdoors with an optional covered porch. Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms, or three bedrooms and a loft for more gathering space. Your luxury owner's suite comes complete with a walk-in closet and double vanity bath. Finish the basement for more living space. Come see all The Allegheny has to offer. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.