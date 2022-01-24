The Columbia single-family home is just as inviting as it is functional.. Discover a magnificently spacious floor plan with custom flex areas. The welcoming family room effortlessly flows into the gourmet kitchen and dining area, so you never miss a moment. Add a covered porch for those warm summer nights and use the family entry to control clutter. On the second floor, 4 large bedrooms await, with the option to change one to a cozy loft for more living and entertaining space. Your luxurious owner's suite offers a walk-in closet and spa-like double vanity bath. Come home to The Columbia today. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Toano - $439,990
