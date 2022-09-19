The Columbia single-family home is just as inviting as it is functional.. Discover a magnificently spacious floor plan with custom flex areas. The welcoming family room effortlessly flows into the gourmet kitchen and dining area, so you never miss a moment. Add a covered porch for those warm summer nights and use the family entry to control clutter. On the second floor, 4 large bedrooms await, with the option to change one to a cozy loft for more living and entertaining space. Your luxurious owner's suite offers a walk-in closet and spa-like double vanity bath. Come home to The Columbia today. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Toano - $489,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sente…
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
High school football Week 4: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state
Game stories and summaries from around the Richmond region, plus all of Friday's scores across the state.
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
A Hanover County School Board member is accused of violating federal student privacy law and could be removed from office as a result.
Statues should have stayed
The university also apologized for the systemic grave robbing of Black bodies in the 1800s, which were used as medical cadavers, discovered in a well and then built over.
There’s lots happening on the Richmond restaurant and beverage scene this week. Here’s what you need to know.
An audit of the community stabilization program revealed that a service budgeted for $12.5 million in the last fiscal year had been billed $88.5 million from providers through the state's contracts with six managed care companies.