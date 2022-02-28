The Lehigh single-family home combines smart design with light-filled spaces.. Enter the inviting foyer, where versatile flex space can be used as a playroom, living room or office. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island and walk-in pantry and connects to the dining and family room. Off the 2-car garage, a family entry controls clutter and leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, a loft is an ideal entertaining spot outside 3 spacious bedrooms and a double vanity bath. The luxurious owner's suite offers a cozy getaway with walk-in closets and private bathroom. You'll love The Lehigh. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Toano - $492,490
