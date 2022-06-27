The Seneca single-family home exudes style and substance.. Beyond the foyer, the versatile flex area sets the tone as a library, office or guest suite. Serve dinner in the functional dining room, or the gourmet kitchen and dining space, which flow effortlessly into the wide open family room. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms each include a walk-in closet, and one features its own full bath. Another full bath and a loft provide comfort for friends and guests. Your luxury owner's suite features two walk-in closets and a dual vanity. You'll love The Seneca. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Toano - $534,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A governor’s appointee to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board publicly disparaged people on Twitter and trolled accounts with obscenities, writ…
Virginia loses $24 million in economic impact as Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival kicks off today in D.C.
Something in the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington, D.C., bec…
An 18- and 14-year-old were pronounced dead by authorities who found them lying on railroad tracks in Hopewell Friday night with several gunshot wounds, police said Saturday.
The 1,550-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is the result of a partnership between Virginia Housing and the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.
A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.
Richmond police have identified the man shot to death in the Carver neighborhood last week.
June means that local produce and the farmers markets where you can score it are in full swing. There are different markets with different vib…
The Virginia Board of Health demanded accountability from the state health commissioner in a discussion that went on for more than an hour Thu…
Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega clinched the Republican nomination in a low-turnout, six-candidate primary Tuesday to challenge Rep. Abig…
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Richmond was issued at 3:09 p.m. from the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Unlike most Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, this came with a special tag, labeled “destructive”, indicating that the winds were upwards of 80 mph.