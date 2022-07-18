The Seneca single-family home exudes style and substance.. Beyond the foyer, the versatile flex area sets the tone as a library, office or guest suite. Serve dinner in the functional dining room, or the gourmet kitchen and dining space, which flow effortlessly into the wide open family room. Add a covered porch for outdoor living. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms each include a walk-in closet, and one features its own full bath. Another full bath and a loft provide comfort for friends and guests. Your luxury owner's suite features two walk-in closets and a dual vanity. You'll love The Seneca. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Toano - $549,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in older adults across the country — with a 386% increase in chlamydia cases in older Virginians.
UVA Medical School unlisted from last year's U.S. News & World Report ranking for reporting wrong information
UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
He won't say whether he supports protecting such unions in state law.
Ms. Budzinski was recalled as teenager with a fondness for sunsets, and a loyal friend who loved to laugh.
Friends and family gathered Friday on the second floor of Richmond’s Main Street Station to celebrate the life of 36-year-old Kyle Stoner.
We knew Richmond was a great party town. Now, it’s official.
The new policies break with CDC guidance, which recommends unvaccinated people quarantine after an exposure and all people wear masks indoors during periods of high transmission.
Police said that a Chesterfield man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.