4 Bedroom Home in Wakefield - $99,999

Wonderful investment opportunity!!! This home offers abundant space in quiet cul-de-sac area of Wakefield !! Rooms are all good size , to include an eat in kitchen, living room, and great room with fireplae- there is a guest/pool house with 2 bedrooms, great room and kitchen area as well that would create a great in-law suite or rental home. The form for inground pool is in place however the pool is not functioning at this time - come see what your imagination can create in this unique property- will not pass for FHA/VA/VHDA/USDA 3 parcels all convey to make up for the total acreage