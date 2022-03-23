4 Bedroom Home in Warsaw - $299,900

Step back in time and into the embrace of this charming farmhouse and the surrounding community of Sharps, VA! You'll want to linger on the front porch where there's a distant water view but please, step in. Indonesian Cherry floors await in the foyer and extend to adjacent rooms. The den exudes comfort and warmth with its brick fireplace, woodstove and floor to ceiling wood finishing. The spacious living room is well trimmed and flows into the formal dining room. A former back porch is now the kitchen which has its own dining area, cork flooring and a ceramic tiled backsplash. All appliances stay! Just off the kitchen, you'll appreciate the large laundry/ prep room. There's also a full bath on this entry level. Three large bedrooms & another full bath await upstairs where you'll appreciate more wood floors and an unfinished room that could be a study or bedroom #4. An expansive screened porch runs along one side of the home and provides access to the slate patio where you'll enjoy pleasant weather with friends & family. Outbuildings include a two car garage and a barn complete with a workshop & hay loft! From plantation to village to riverside community, Sharps has a rich history