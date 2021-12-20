4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $344,990

The Lily single-family home allows you to have it all.. A lovely foyer welcomes you into an open and airy floor plan. The large great room flows effortlessly into the dining area and gourmet kitchen with an island. Enjoy abundant storage space in the convenient 2-car garage. Upstairs, 3 spacious bedrooms open to a hallway with a full bath. Your luxurious owner's suite is a private getaway with dual closets and a double vanity bath. Complete the unfinished basement level for even more living space. Come see all there is to love about The Lily. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.