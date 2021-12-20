4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $354,990

The Marigold single-family home offers flexibility and style.. Enter through the foyer or 2-car garage, to the main level's open concept floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has abundant space and storage with its large island, and opens to the dining area and large great room. A versatile flex space can be used as a study, home office or whatever you want. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms open to a convenient loft and full bath. Your luxurious owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and double vanity bath. Finish the basement for even more living space. Come see what makes The Marigold must-see. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.