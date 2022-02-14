4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $386,490

Create the home that you have always wanted with quality craftsmanship and modern features at Carrington Meadows!. The Birch single-family home offers space and style. Enter through the 2-car garage or foyer and find a light-filled, airy floorplan. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen so you never miss a moment with friends or family around the island. Upstairs, the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing, 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath. The luxurious owner's suite, with its walk-in closet and dual vanity bath, keeps you connected to the rest of the home while providing peaceful privacy. Select homesites offer optional unfinished basements loaded with potential! You'll love the onsite playground and the convenient Upper York County location just minutes to 199, close to Marquis Shopping, QuarterPath Crossing and endless other dining, shopping, and recreation options. Plus it's less than 10 minutes to Colonial Williamsburg! *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.