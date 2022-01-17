Introducing Carrington Meadows in Upper York County!. New, single family homes with space, comfort, convenience and an easy home building process! The Cedar blends function and elegance. Enter the foyer and head to the great room, which flows effortlessly into the gourmet kitchen with an island and dining area. Beyond that, a hall leads to a powder room and flex space that can be converted into a home office, hobby room, or extra play area. Upstairs, 3 of the 4 bedrooms boast walk-in closets. Your luxurious owner's suite features lots of living space, a huge walk-in closet, and a double vanity bath. Select homesites offer optional unfinished basements loaded with potential! You'll love the onsite playground and the convenient location just minutes to 199, close to Marquis Shopping, QuarterPath Crossing and endless other dining, shopping, and recreation options. Plus it's less than 10 minutes to Colonial Williamsburg! *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $396,490
