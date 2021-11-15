4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $569,000

Amazing location in the charming Berkshire section of Ford's Colony close to the main entrance & country club while providing privacy at the end of the street, siding & backing to easements making this large lot feel even larger. The ranch style home offers great one level living w/everything on the main level and one bedroom & half bath upstairs along with a massive attic & an unfinished room over the garage for additional storage or room to grow. The high ceilings an open floor plan & tons of windows make this a bright and cheery home w/a screened porch and deck as a perfect way to relax and enjoy some fresh air. There is always plenty of space in the oversized garage w/a large storage shed for any yard items.