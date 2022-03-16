 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wilsons - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wilsons - $185,000

This cozy cape home is situated on 1.2 private acres. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and 2 car garage. Home still needs a few renovations and offers a lot to be desired with the close proximity to the surrounding cities.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News