49ers-Cowboys capsule

I double dare you not to watch this game on Nickelodeon, which last year made its NFL playoff debut and it was a fun slime had by all. This should be an entertaining game, a rivalry renewed from “The Catch” to those classic playoff matchups in the ‘90s. Dak Prescott and Dallas had a great bounce-back season, but this is a tough draw for the Cowboys, who have struggled against the run and now face one of the best rushing teams in the NFL. The Cowboys went 6-0 against the NFC East but just 6-5 against other teams. The 49ers have the makings of a team that sneaks into the playoffs and then makes a deep run. They rallied from 17-0 down on the road to beat the Rams in overtime last week, a remarkable comeback with their season on the line. Dual-threat Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle will be tough for Dallas to stop. This will be a close, competitive game, but the matchup favors the 49ers and they’ll ride the momentum from Week 18. The pick: San Francisco