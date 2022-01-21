49ers-Packers capsule

While Jimmy Garoppplo and San Francisco will be out of their element in near single-digit temperatures at Lambeau Field, all the heat will be on Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. The Packers went 8-0 at home to again earn the NFC’s top seed. But last year ended with a loss in the NFC title game, the third time Rodgers has been denied a second trip to the Super Bowl. Do those past losses mean anything? Maybe, maybe not. But it’s hard to believe it won’t enter his mind if this is a close game late. One of those Packers NFC title game losses was at San Francisco (37-20) just two seasons ago. Green Bay’s defense is much improved from then, and if it can bottle up the electric Deebo Samuel, the 49ers will be in trouble. The biggest question mark, as has always been the case with these 49ers, is Garoppolo, who has been dealing with injuries. With Samuel, George Kittle, a stout defense and an experienced coach, the 49ers have the feel of the 2011 Giants that won three road games before winning the Super Bowl. All the pressure is on Rodgers and Green Bay. History says they’re not a sure thing when they’re “expected” to win. The pick: San Francisco