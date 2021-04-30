5/1 Personalities

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed Friday.
Federal prosecutors announced the indictment a day after Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals in northwest Arkansas. Prosecutors said Duggar possessed the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.
Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.” A federal judge set a May 5 detention hearing and a July 6 trial date.
Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.
***
Anne Douglas, the widow of Kirk Douglas and stepmother of Michael Douglas, died in California on Thursday. She was 102. Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills, according to an obituary provided by a spokeswoman. No cause of death was given.
Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood legend who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, died in February 2020 at 103. He married Anne Buydens in 1954 after they met in Paris while he was filming “Act of Love” and she was doing publicity. They had two sons, Peter, a producer, and Eric, an actor.
“I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn’t married Anne. I might not have survived without her business acumen and her finely-honed instincts,” Kirk Douglas once said.
In 2017, the couple published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.” Their Douglas Foundation has donated millions to a wide range of institutions, from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.
Kirk Douglas’ first wife and Michael’s mother, Diana Douglas, died in 2015.
— The Associated Press