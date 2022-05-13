5/14 Nation Briefs

Accused NYC subway shooter pleads not guilty

Frank James, the man accused of opening fire on a packed New York City subway car during the morning rush hour last month, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and gun charges.

James appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, a month after he was arrested. He spoke confidently as he twice pleaded “Not Guilty” before U.S. District Judge William Kuntz.

James, 62, has been held in federal custody since his April 13 arrest following a 30-hour manhunt. He is accused of firing a Glock handgun at least 33 times inside a crowded Brooklyn subway car on April 12. There were no fatalities, but 10 people were shot and 13 received other injuries in the ensuing panic.

He had initially been charged with one count of committing a terrorist act on a mass transit system, but additional gun charges followed.

Federal prosecutors argued James should be held without bail until trial.

Murderer escapes after stabbing prison bus driver

Texas officials are searching for a convicted murderer who escaped custody on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a prison bus driver and fled the vehicle when it crashed, according to authorities.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, had been serving a life sentence since he was convicted of killing a man with a pickax. Lopez was being moved in Texas from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment when he was somehow able to get free of his restraints and stab the driver in the hand with an object, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. It did not identify the object.

As the long, white transport bus carrying 16 inmates was in the middle of the 160-mile trip from Gatesville to Huntsville, Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and enter the cage-like area where the bus driver, Randy Smith, was located, according to reports. It remains unclear how Lopez got out of the restraints and acquired the object used to stab.

An officer onboard the bus, Jimmy Brinegar, reportedly fired his service weapon and a shotgun at the fleeing inmate — it’s unclear if Lopez was struck.

The injuries suffered by Smith are said to be not life-threatening.

Police say man dragged body under truck for miles

Police in central California are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to a parking lot, where she was found.

The 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck at a Fresno intersection. The man kept driving with the woman trapped under his truck after stopping briefly at a hotel, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Dooley said the woman has been identified and was believed to be homeless but that her name won’t be released at this time out of respect for her and her loved ones.

Surveillance video captured the man arriving at the hotel in his heavily damaged truck, exiting his vehicle, and leaving shortly after. Dooley said the surveillance video from the hotel won’t be released, “There’s nothing to gain by releasing this.”

During a news conference, Dooley asked the man to turn himself in.