5/14 Personalities

The thousands of tourists who visit Boston’s Old North Church probably won’t see much of Chelsea Millsap on their trips, even though she may just have the most important job at the historic site.

Millsap, 32, is the first woman named sexton in the church’s nearly 300-year history. It’s a job that involves caring for and maintaining the parish buildings and equipment, including an 18th-century clock, the 75-piece chandeliers and the crypt where over 1,100 people have been laid to rest.

One of her first tasks will be managing a major renovation and restoration of the crypt.

The church, still home to an active Episcopal congregation, is famous as the place where in 1775, two lanterns in the steeple signaled that British soldiers were heading to Concord and Lexington, sending Paul Revere on the ride that sparked the American Revolution.

Millsap — a Detroit native and former firefighter with experience in fire prevention, security technology and project management — is a descendant of teenage Mayflower passenger Mary Chilton, who is buried at nearby King’s Chapel in Boston.

***

Queen Elizabeth II attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, watching her beloved equines from the comfort of a Range Rover before walking to her box in her first public appearance in person in weeks.

The monarch sat in the front passenger seat and spoke to a small group through the window after pulling up to the parade ground near Windsor Castle, where she has spent much of the past two years. The queen seemed relaxed and smiled while dozens of photographers a few feet away tried to capture the moment.

The queen’s public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities June 2-5.

Elizabeth, 96, has curtailed her schedule in recent months as she recovered from COVID-19 and coped with unspecified difficulties in moving around.