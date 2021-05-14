5/15 Nation Briefs

Biden meets with DACA recipients
President Joe Biden met Friday with six immigrants who benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
Maria Praeli, one of the immigrants who participated in the meeting, said she and others spoke candidly to Biden about their concerns and about worries that their fates could be upended by a Texas court decision if Congress doesn’t act.
“Our lives have been in limbo for far too long,” said Praeli, who is now government relations manager at the immigrant advocacy group FWD.us.
Biden renewed his call for Congress to codify DACA and to approve longer-shot legislation that would establish a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, an effort that faces tough odds in a closely divided Congress.
River traffic reopens under damaged bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — River traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an inspector two years ago found “significant rust and the beginning of a crack” in the same area as the fracture that prompted the bridge’s shutdown this week.
More than 60 tug boats hauling more than 1,000 barges were in line Friday to cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, the Coast Guard said. The bridge itself will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely.
Russia limits U.S. & Czech embassy hires
MOSCOW — Russia has designated the United States and the Czech Republic as nations that engage in “unfriendly actions,” a move that limits the hiring of staff for their embassy operations.
The Russian government’s order that was posted Friday bans the U.S. from hiring local personnel for its diplomatic missions in Russia and caps the number of local hires for the Czech Republic at 19. The move would likely cost scores of Russians who work as support staff for the two embassies their jobs.
Moscow first announced the ban on the U.S. hiring local staff last month as part of its retaliation for a slew of new U.S. sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of U.S. federal agencies.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States has until Aug. 1 to comply with the new requirements. Russia has warned the measure would also apply to other nations that engage in “unfriendly actions.”
The Czech Republic’s inclusion in the list follows last month’s diplomatic sparring between Russia and several EU nations that erupted when Prague expelled scores of Russian diplomats over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Moscow has denied any role in the blast.
— From wire reports