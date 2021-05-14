5/15 Personalities

Kardashian fans were tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that has been cranking out droll posts from North West’s point of view since Kim Kardashian’s eldest child was born seven years ago.

She’s Natalie Franklin, 34, of Sacramento, and she was thrilled to appear on Thursday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” after Kim and sister Khloe tracked her down.

“Oh, my God, it was so great,” Franklin exclaimed after the episode was broadcast. “I’ve never met famous, famous people before.”

The sisters were equally excited after ruling out various family members and friends as the creator of the @norisblackbook handle on Twitter and Instagram.

“She is everything and more,” Kim said on the show of meeting Franklin. “She started this account before North even had a personality, so she made up this personality and luckily that’s who North’s personality is.”

***

No more royal court for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as far as Madame Tussauds in London is concerned.