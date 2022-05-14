5/15 Personalities

Norm Macdonald, the late comic who kept his terminal illness a secret until after he died, had another secret up his sleeve: the posthumous release of a new comedy special.

The former “Saturday Night Live” comic, who died in September at age 61 after privately battling cancer for nine years, recorded an hour of new comedy while sitting in his living room under what were dire circumstances.

His material will be released May 30 via Netflix under the title “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” will also reportedly include commentary about the comic from Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon.

The comments were taped during the recent Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles.

***

Attorneys for Young Thug, who was arrested this week under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, filed an emergency motion Friday seeking bond for the Atlanta rapper, calling his confinement “inhumane.”

The performer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home. He’s one of 28 people indicted in Georgia’s Fulton County on racketeering charges. Prosecutors say the gang committed multiple murders and shootings over roughly a decade.

The rapper’s lawyer, Brian Steel, had earlier told news outlets that “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever” and he would “fight till his last drop of blood to clear him.”

Also charged in the indictment was rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens. Gunna was booked on a racketeering charge Wednesday.

Among his other successes, Young Thug co-wrote the hit “This is America” with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019.