5/2 Nation Briefs

Separately, an Italian navy vessel rescued 49 migrants, Italian state TV reported.

Utah GOP attempt to censure Romney fails

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials.

The measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The proposal, among several platform changes debated Saturday, also sought to praise the other members of Utah’s congressional delegation for their support of the former president. Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.

Faithful throng church for Holy Fire

JERUSALEM — Hundreds of Christian worshippers made use of Israel’s easing of coronavirus restrictions Saturday, packing a Jerusalem church revered as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection for an ancient fire ceremony a day before Orthodox Easter.