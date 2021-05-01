5/2 Personalities

Elliot Page has a message for transgender youth: He sees you. You exist, you are real and you are loved.
The trans actor sat with Oprah Winfrey for a candid conversation about his journey to connect with his true self, the importance of supporting health care for transgender people and more for an episode of “The Oprah Conversation.”
Released Friday on Apple TV+. the episode marks Page’s first on-camera interview since their December social media post announcing their gender and new pronouns in December.
In addition to reflecting on their personal history and struggles from their career, the “Umbrella Academy” star shared how “life-saving” transitioning has been for him and expressed the joy he’s found after surgery to reconstruct their chest.
Page and Winfrey also discussed the growing surge in anti-trans legislation being considered, and passed, in various states, with many affecting trans youth.
“Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Manson’s attorney called the allegations “provably false.”
In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.
The lawsuit alleges that in 2009, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, flew Bianco to Los Angeles to shoot a video for a song.
The suit says that Bianco was expected to stay at Manson’s home instead of the hotel where she had been booked, and there was no crew, only Manson himself shooting with a phone.
Manson’s attorney Howard E. King responded: “ To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court .”
