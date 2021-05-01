5/2 Personalities

Elliot Page has a message for transgender youth: He sees you. You exist, you are real and you are loved.

The trans actor sat with Oprah Winfrey for a candid conversation about his journey to connect with his true self, the importance of supporting health care for transgender people and more for an episode of “The Oprah Conversation.”

Released Friday on Apple TV+. the episode marks Page’s first on-camera interview since their December social media post announcing their gender and new pronouns in December.

In addition to reflecting on their personal history and struggles from their career, the “Umbrella Academy” star shared how “life-saving” transitioning has been for him and expressed the joy he’s found after surgery to reconstruct their chest.

Page and Winfrey also discussed the growing surge in anti-trans legislation being considered, and passed, in various states, with many affecting trans youth.

