5/28 Nation Briefs

‘Doomsday mom’ trial delayed until January

A woman charged in Idaho with killing her two youngest children and her new husband’s previous wife will be tried alongside her husband and their trial has been delayed until early next year because the judge says that will give her lawyers enough time to effectively prepare a defense.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty and could face the death penalty if they are convicted.

The Daybells are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Idaho law enforcement began investigating the Daybells in November 2019 after extended family members reported the children were missing. While the children were missing, police said the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts. Their bodies were found buried later on Chad Daybell’s property.

Chad and Lori Daybell married just two weeks after his previous wife, Tammy Daybell, died unexpectedly. Tammy Daybell’s death was initially reported as “natural causes,” but investigators had her body exhumed after growing suspicious when Chad Daybell quickly remarried.

Lori Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona in connection with the death of her previous husband.

Swastika painted on Black Missouri church

A swastika was painted on the outside wall of a historically Black church in southwestern Missouri and police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Springfield reported that the swastika was spray painted on the building on May 18 or 19. The NAACP and the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the vandalism. A county parks crew removed it.

“I want to be clear that this is not simply tagging. This is not graffiti. This is not vandalism,” Church pastor Tracy Wolff said. “This was a hate crime, and it is unacceptable.”

Pitts Chapel is Springfield’s oldest historically Black church, Wolff said. It was founded in 1847 by a group of enslaved Africans.

N.H. man gets life for a grisly beheading

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years.

Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.

Barron was accused of assaulting his wife after discovering she had been texting with her co-worker. Prosecutors said he used his wife’s cellphone to lure the man to a park, where he beat and kicked him before forcing him into his own car and fatally shooting him.

Britany Barron, 33, testified that after Amerault was shot, she was forced to drive the car 200 miles north to a remote campsite, with Armando following behind her. There, she said, she was forced to behead Amerault and then was left behind at the site.