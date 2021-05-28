5/29 Nation Briefs

Woman banned from airline after assault
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend in an incident that highlighted a recent increase in unruly passengers.
An airline executive disclosed the ban Thursday in a message to employees.
The incident happened shortly after a plane from Sacramento, Calif., landed in San Diego on Sunday morning. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.
The airline said the passenger ignored instructions from the flight attendant before assaulting her. A brief video posted by another person on the flight shows a woman punching the flight attendant and a male passenger interceding to stop the attack.
Police said Thursday that Quinonez is 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds and the flight attendant suffered “serious injuries.” The president of her union said she lost two teeth.
11 in India die after drinking illicit liquor
LUCKNOW, India — At least 11 people have died and six have been hospitalized in critical condition after drinking tainted alcohol in northern India, an official said Friday.
Police arrested four people involved in the sale of unlicensed liquor in a village near Aligarh,190 miles southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.
The dead included two truck drivers who bought the liquor from a vender in the village and drank it at a roadside restaurant. The other victims were local villagers, Singh said.
They all bought and drank the tainted liquor on Thursday, he said.
The state government ordered an investigation and suspended one official for failing to stop the sale of illicit liquor in the area.
Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where the poor cannot afford licensed brands at government-run shops. Illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with methanol to increase its potency.
In 2019, at least 133 people died after drinking tainted liquor in two separate incidents in India’s northeastern Assam state. The victims were mostly tea plantation workers.
Schumer sets June vote on election bill
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is setting a June vote on an elections overhaul bill, a Democratic priority that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging after Donald Trump’s defeat and puts pressure on lawmakers to change Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition.
Fresh off Friday’s failed vote on legislation establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Democratic leader sent colleagues a memo outlining a summer agenda that he said “will test our resolve.” Republicans on Friday blocked the commission bill, 54-35, relying on the higher threshold of the filibuster as they downplay the deadly Capitol attack by Trump supporters.
As the elections legislation S.1 comes to a vote, it will serve as a proving ground for Democrats on whether they can unify their own ranks around a rules change to make it easier to pass legislation on a simple majority vote.
— From wire reports