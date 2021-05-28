5/29 Personalities

“This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Ventimiglia will wave the green flag and start the 105th running of the race.

Ventimiglia plays family patriarch Jack Pearson on the show and is a three-time Emmy nominee for best actor.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said.

***

Actor Bill Cosby won’t be paroled this year after refusing to take part in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania.

Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction.

Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”