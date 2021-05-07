5/8 Personalities

The family of Chris Cornell and a doctor who they alleged over-prescribed him drugs before he died have agreed to a settle a lawsuit.

Court documents filed by attorneys for the rock singer’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and their children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas Cornell, said a confidential settlement had been reached. The documents, which were filed in April, had gone unnoticed before City News Service reported on them Thursday.

The Cornell family alleged in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2018 that medication — especially the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam (better known by its brand name Ativan), prescribed by Dr. Robert Koblin — led to erratic behavior from the Soundgarden frontman before his death in Detroit in 2017 at age 52.

Coroner’s investigators in Michigan ruled Cornell’s death a suicide by hanging. Tests showed the presence of lorazepam in Cornell’s system along with barbiturates and the anti-opioid drug naloxone, but did not cite them as a factor in his death.

In court documents responding to the lawsuit, Koblin and his attorney denied any wrongdoing or responsibility for Cornell’s death.