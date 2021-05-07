5/8 Personalities

The family of Chris Cornell and a doctor who they alleged over-prescribed him drugs before he died have agreed to a settle a lawsuit.
Court documents filed by attorneys for the rock singer’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and their children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas Cornell, said a confidential settlement had been reached. The documents, which were filed in April, had gone unnoticed before City News Service reported on them Thursday.
The Cornell family alleged in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2018 that medication — especially the anti-anxiety drug lorazepam (better known by its brand name Ativan), prescribed by Dr. Robert Koblin — led to erratic behavior from the Soundgarden frontman before his death in Detroit in 2017 at age 52.
Coroner’s investigators in Michigan ruled Cornell’s death a suicide by hanging. Tests showed the presence of lorazepam in Cornell’s system along with barbiturates and the anti-opioid drug naloxone, but did not cite them as a factor in his death.
In court documents responding to the lawsuit, Koblin and his attorney denied any wrongdoing or responsibility for Cornell’s death.
A judge must still approve the parts of the settlement that involve the children, who are both minors, and the documents say the lawsuit will proceed toward trial if that doesn’t happen.
The Missouri House on Thursday voted in favor of creating a day to honor the late radio personality Rush Limbaugh.
The GOP-led House tacked the provision on another bill, which then passed the chamber. The bill still needs Senate approval.
The proposal is one of several pitched by Republican state lawmakers to honor Limbaugh every Jan. 12, his birthday.
The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.
— The Associated Press