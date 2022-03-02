5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $2,225,000

In 1819, Robert "King" Carter Presented Hickory Hill To Anne Butler Carter And William Fanning Wickham. Hickory Hill Offers An Unbelievable Opportunity To Own One Of Virginia's Most Notable Homes. Listed On National Landmarks Register And Virginia Department Of Historical Resources. Robert E. Lee And Jeb Stuart's Families Were In Residence. The Manor Home Was Lovingly Restored While Keeping True To Its Period. The Grounds And Gardens Designed In 1820-Include A 4 Acre English Garden, Boxwood Maze And 2 Ginko Trees Brought From Japan By Commodore Perry in 1854. Enter Hickory Hill Through The Great Hall. Overhead An Ornate Chandelier That Once Graced The Governor's Mansion. First Floor Offers 3 Parlors, Oversized Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen, Butlers Pantry And 2 Baths. Second Floor Offers 3 Bedrooms And 3 Baths. Two Additional Bedrooms On Third Floor. Basement Offers Media Room, Gym, Wine Cellar. Double Porches Grace Both Front And Rear Entrances. Large Marble Patio Off Kitchen. Outbuildings Include 4 Car Garage, Smokehouse, Barn/Root Cellar, 2 Spring Houses, Plantation Office, Caretaker's Cottage, Kitchen, Potting Shed, Generator Shed. Geothermal HVAC, Electric Access Gate.