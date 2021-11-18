5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $629,000

Stunning Craftsman Home located just outside the Town of Ashland! Home is nestled on 1.09 acres, buffered by conservation land, creating privacy and convenience for this custom build that was originally built in 2018 by J.D. Goodman Builders. Featuring an open floor plan with gorgeous open family room that has a cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace with stone surround, and open stairway & balcony with wrought iron rails. The spacious kitchen, perfect for entertaining, has a huge island with granite counter tops and ceramic farm house sink, a large 9x6 pantry, white Craftsman cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. First floor master bedroom is very spacious with custom barn door leading to master bathroom with walk in closet, glass shower and beautiful tile. Screened porch access from master bedroom and living room, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the peaceful setting. Second floor features 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and plenty of closet space. High speed Comcast internet is available! Custom landscaping around home for easy maintenance and custom stamped concrete walkway with spacious front porch.