5 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $700,000

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath custom built, brick home sits on 10 acres surrounded by mature landscaping, forest, and pasture. Enter the home and you will find an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, 9+ ft ceilings, and an abundance of light throughout. Traditional features such as 5 inch baseboards, chair and crown moulding accentuate the main rooms. The dining room offers a Tray Ceiling and opens to the kitchen where you will find copious amounts of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. The attached morning room is bright with 2 walls of windows and French doors that open to the living room with built-in bookshelves, gas fireplace, and large windows. Two bedrooms that are generously sized, a full and half bath and attached 2 car garage complete the first floor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features large windows and 2 walk in closets. The main bathroom includes an oval jetted tub, shower, sitting area, and private water closet with bidet. Two additional bedrooms on the second floor, one with a balcony and built-in bookshelves and are generously sized. Convenient to 95 and Town of Ashland, shopping, restaurants, amtrak access,25 min to Richmond, 45 min to Fredericksburg, shopping.