The Hayden is a Beautiful Two-Story Home on a partially finished Walk Out Basement with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3,052 Finished Square Feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The Kitchen opens to An Amazing Great Room. The main level also features a bedroom with a full bath. The owner's suite on the second level offers a luxurious owner's bath with large shower, double vanities and and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders' warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot. You must see this amazing house.
5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $449,990
