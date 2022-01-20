5 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $449,990

Home under construction. Move in DEC! The Hayden is a beautiful 2-Story home on a partially finished walk-out basement with 5BR and 3BA in 3,052 finished sq. ft. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating & a large pantry. The main level also features a bedroom w/ a full BA. The primary suite on the 2nd floor offers a luxurious bath with large shower, dbl vanities and and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional BR, a full BA, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders’ warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.